aquaman
- MoviesJason Momoa Net Worth 2024: What Is The “Aquaman” Actor Worth?Explore Jason Momoa's journey to a $40 million net worth and his diverse ventures beyond acting.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureJason Momoa's 7 Biggest MoviesMomoa’s strong, muscly characters have become box office gold in recent years.By Demi Phillips
- Movies"Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom" Is Coming Soon: What We KnowWill the many hurdles brew more anticipation for the sequel? Or will it be met with a lukewarm reception?By Demi Phillips
- MoviesJason Momoa Might Exit "Aquaman" Due To "Terrible" ScriptA reliable insider says Momoa wants to leave the character of "Aquaman" behind after terrible sequel test-screenings. By Emily Burr
- MoviesAmber Heard Rumored To Be Completely Removed From "Aquaman 2" After Johnny Depp TrialWarner Bros. is rumored to be removing all of Amber Heard's scenes in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" following the recent defamation case with Johnny Depp.By Cole Blake
- MoviesYahya Abdul-Mateen II Shares Insane Physique In Preparation For “Aquaman 2"The 35-year-old actor has been living in the gym, clearly.By EJ Panaligan
- Movies"Aquaman" Producer Says Petition To Have Amber Heard Removed Had No InfluenceJohnny Depp's fans' push to have the actress fired didn't work.By Milca P.
- Pop CultureAmber Heard "Aquaman 2" Firing Story Reportedly InaccurateReports that Amber Heard was fired from "Aquaman 2" are "inaccurate" according to a writer for The Hollywood Reporter.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Has Been Fired From Jason Momoa's "Aquaman 2": ReportThis news comes amid Heard and Johnny Depp’s brutal legal battle.By hnhh
- Pop CultureJason Momoa Was "Starving" & In "Debt" After Getting Killed Off "GOT"The actor recalled the difficult period with his wife, Lisa Bonet, and their children.By Erika Marie
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares New Steppenwolf Design From His "Justice League" CutThe Snyder Cut is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJason Momoa Coronavirus Meme Has Hand-Washers In A FrenzyA new Jason Momoa hand-washing meme offers a light-hearted take on the coronavirus frenzy.By Bhaven Moorthy
- TVHBO Max Announces "Aquaman" Animated SeriesHBO Max continues to round out its catalog.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJason Momoa Teases More Glimpses Of The "Justice League" Snyder CutRelease the Snyder Cut!By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Uses "Aquaman" Co-Star Jason Momoa To Challenge Instagram Nudity GuidelinesHer IG post got removed, and she didn't stay quiet. By Sandra E