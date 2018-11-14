AOTY
- MusicScHoolboy Q Builds Anticipation For "Blue Lips" Album, Expresses Desire For Jay-Z To ListenHe would pick $500 million over Jay-Z still, though.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2023... So FarWe counted down the 15 best hip-hop albums of the year so far.By HNHH Staff
- MusicKanye West, Taylor Swift & More Got Grammy Nods Due To Last-Minute Rule ChangeLil Nas X, Doja Cat, SZA, and Baby Keem also reportedly benefitted from the Recording Academy's decision to expand top award categories.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersTyler, The Creator & Doja Cat Spark AOTY Buzz With New ReleasesFans are thoroughly impressed by Doja's "Planet Her" and Tyler's "Call Me If You Get Lost."By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Baby Wins AOTY For "My Turn" At 2021 IHeartRadio AwardsThe album was recognized at the popular music award as the Hip-Hop Album of the Year. By Madusa S.
- MusicQC's P Disses GRAMMY Awards For Lil Baby's AOTY SnubLil Baby was snubbed in the Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year categories.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Claims His Album, "Born II Rap", Will Be Album Of The YearOut this Friday. By Noah C
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Lists Tyler, The Creator & Rick Ross Albums In His Top 5 AOTY So Far"Bandana" is still on repeat for Freddie Gibbs but there are a handful of other artists that he believes is worth more than just a few spins.By Aron A.
- BarsFreddie Gibbs Raids "LA Leakers" With His Son, Drops Otherworldly FreestyleGibbs made Dom Kennedy's "My Type Of Party" his very own batterram.By Devin Ch
- MusicNipsey Hussle Breaks Down Why "Victory Lap" Is Rap Album Of 2018"This is what our genre sounds like at its best."By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld" "Might Be Album Of The Year" For Jonah HillNot a bad pick at all!By Alex Zidel