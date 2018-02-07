african american
- MusicCam'ron Says He Identifies As Black, Not African AmericanDoes he have a point?ByTallie Spencer2.3K Views
- Pop CultureMorgan Freeman Says He Doesn't Like The Term, "African American"Morgan Freeman says that he considers Black History Month to be insulting.ByCole Blake1437 Views
- PoliticsNoname Calls On Black Artists To Gatekeep Their ArtThe Chicago MC and activist made a potent and impactful call to action for artists to defend their oft-exploited work.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.0K Views
- PoliticsJoe Biden Thanks Black Voters: "You've Always Had My Back & I'll Have Yours"Joe Biden thanked Black voters for standing by him during the election.ByCole Blake4.3K Views
- PoliticsAfrican-American Reparation Bill Passes In California AssemblyAssemblywomen Shirley Weber proposed the bill which begins with a comprehensive study on reparations for the African-American community in California.ByAron A.8.1K Views
- SocietyMontgomery, Alabama Makes History By Electing First Black MayorSteven Reed is the first black mayor of Montgomery, Alabama.ByKevin Goddard843 Views
- EntertainmentPresidential Candidate Cory Booker Testifies At Slavery Reparations HearingThe Capitol Hill hearing is swarmed with key figures. ByAida C.1001 Views
- SocietyDonald Trump Weighs In On "African-American Unemployment"Trump is still on Twitter last we checked.ByDevin Ch4.6K Views
- SocietyDonald Trump Doubles Down On Statement That African-Americans Have "Nothing To Lose"Trump takes undue credit for low unemployment rates.ByBrynjar Chapman6.9K Views
- SocietyKofi Annan, Nobel Peace Prize Winner & First Black African U.N. Leader, Passes AwayAnnan is a legend and an inspiration. ByKarlton Jahmal4.1K Views
- SocietyDonald Trump Thanks Kanye West For Making Black People Love Him MoreDonald Trump salutes Kanye West for his "power."ByChantilly Post5.5K Views
- MusicDiddy, Lil Yachty, Jaden Smith & More Congratulate Virgil Abloh On Louis Vuitton HireVirgil Abloh gets praised by many. ByChantilly Post3.4K Views
- SocietyFlorida Teacher Suspended For Telling Students To Not Date "African-American Boys"The teacher has been suspended without pay. ByChantilly Post2.2K Views
- MusicNas Pens Powerful Open Letter For Black History MonthNas pays homage to the great ones who came before him. ByMitch Findlay4.0K Views