Cam'ron Says He Identifies As Black, Not African American

In a surprising turn during the Season 3 premiere of his sports talk show, "It Is What It Is," Cam'ron delved into a thought-provoking monologue about race. The rapper took the opportunity to discuss his personal perspective on race, specifically why he identifies as a "Black American" rather than an "African American." The dialogue unfolded with Cam'ron conversing with co-host Ma$e about race and its connection to sports fandom. Moreover, the rapper began by expressing his preference for identifying as "Black" rather than "African American." He offered a candid take for his choice. According to Cam'ron, he believes Africans don't fully embrace individuals from the United States, referring to them as "yankees" when interacting on the continent.

He extended his argument using the Olympics as an illustration. Emphasizing that when representing the United States in international competitions, individuals are simply recognized as "American" without racial qualifiers. Moreover, in his viewpoint, the global stage doesn't categorize athletes based on race, showcasing a contrast to domestic scenarios where such categorization seems necessary. Cam'ron passionately asserted his self-identification as a "Black American," distancing himself from the term "African American."

Read More: Cam'Ron And Nia Long Link Up At Rich Paul's Birthday After Actress Declares Herself "Outside"

Cam'Ron Says Africans Don't Embrace Americans

He continued by stating his preference. “I’d rather fill in ‘Black’ than ‘African American’ because Africans don’t even fuck with us,” he began. “You go over there [Africa], they call us ‘yankees.’ They fuck with us, but we’re not from the Motherland. We’re from America. So I’d rather say I’m a Black American.” Moreover, as he wrapped up his monologue, he sent a shoutout to "all my n-ggas in Africa," expressing love but acknowledging a perceived disconnect. However, according to him, the sentiment in Africa is that they don't consider individuals from the United States as genuine Africans. This unfiltered and introspective moment on Cam'ron's talk show provided a glimpse into the rapper's personal beliefs.

Moreover, he ignited conversations about racial identity and classification. Furthermore, the episode serves as a platform for viewers to reflect on the complexities of racial labels and how individuals choose to define their identity, both domestically and on the world stage. Moreover, in a genre known for its cultural commentary, Cam'ron's candid monologue adds a layer of social and racial discourse to the ongoing narrative of hip-hop's influence beyond music.

Read More: Cam'ron Trolls Skip Bayless As Complex Ranks Him And Mase Higher On Sports Personalities List