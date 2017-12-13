advertising
- Pop CultureJay-Z & Roc Nation's NYC Casino Bid Moves Forward In A Major WayThe state of New York is expected to make a decision on who to award their license to between Hov and his competition by the end of 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Baby Is Starring In A Manga You Can Only Read If You Buy AxeThe rapper is starring in an exclusive Shōnen manga that can only be unlocked by buying an Axe "fine fragrance".By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCardi B & Pepsi Team Up For Holiday Ad Campaign Filled With Cash PrizesThe beverage brand and famous rapper are showing us their take on gift-giving.By Lynn S.
- Music"Woodstock 50" Sues Main Investor Over Accusations Of Sabotage & ThieveryIs Woodstock 50 going to pick itself up off the floor?By Devin Ch
- SportsStella Artois Super Bowl Ad Features Carry Bradshaw And The Dude From "The Big Lebowski"This ad is an ode to two iconic characters.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMichael C. Hall Will Star In "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical"Advertising has gone too far. By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyJunk Food Advertisers Are Disproportionally Targeting Black And Hispanic Kids: ReportThere are "systematic differences" in the way they target their ads.By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsColin Kaepernick Is The Face Of Nike's New "Just Do It" Ad CampaignNike has been paying Colin Kaepernick a secret endorsement salary all along.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj & Nas Star Alongside Serena Williams In New Beats By Dre AdWatch Serena Williams' new Beats By Dre commercial, co-starring Nas & Nicki Minaj.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSpotify May Allow Unlimited Ad Skipping For Free UsersThe new "Active Media" option is being tested in Australia. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Goes Topless To Promote New Shoe CampaignMichael Jackson's daughter shows off her ink in the shots.By Alex Zidel
- LifeReddit Introduces Auto-Play Video Ads On Website & Mobile AppThe popular website is rolling out some new features. By David Saric
- MusicNorthern Bars: Tasha The Amazon Makes All Of Toronto Her BattlegroundTasha The Amazon shows us her views of Toronto in our new photo diary series.By HNHH Staff
- MusicXXXTentacion & Tay-K Also Dropped From Spotify Playlists Under New Anti-Hate PolicyXXXTentacion and Tay-K are the latest artists to get swept up by Spotify's new policy. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentLogan Paul Says He Wont Be Making Daily YouTube Vlogs AnymoreGood news for all the Logan Paul haters out there. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSnapchat Apologizes To Rihanna Over Advert Trivializing Domestic AbuseSnapchat has taken another public image hit, this time as a consequence of insensitive content involving Rihanna & Domestic Abuse.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's Yeezy 6 Campaign Is All Over NYC SubwaysKanye West's new Yeezy campaign is all over the NYC subway system.By Devin Ch
- MusicA New Notorious B.I.G Billboard Now Overlooks His Murder SceneThe billboard is promoting the upcoming docuseries "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G." By Matt F
- SocietyH&M Responds To Racist Ad Controversy: "We Are Deeply Sorry"H&M has vowed to investigate the situation and prevent further errors like this one.By Matt F
- MusicCardi B Debuts Hilarious New Steve Madden Ad OnlineCardi B reps Steve Madden in a new campaign ad. By Matt F