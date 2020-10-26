activism
- Original ContentKiller Mike Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDiscover Killer Mike's net worth in 2024, as well as his music career, business ventures, and activism that contribute to his fortune.By Jake Skudder
- PoliticsYung Miami Responds To Fan Urging Her To Do More About Florida's Political IssuesShould celebrities feel obligated to involve themselves in social issues due to their platform, or does Caresha have a point?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentKiller Mike's Business Ventures Outside Of MusicKiller Mike has expanded his repertoire into business ventures outside of music.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureBill Gates' 19-Year-Old Daughter Phoebe Poses In A Bikini While Blasting Roe V. Wade Controversy"I'm not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it," she wrote.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsDez Bryant Sparks Debate After Calling Out Colin Kaepernick's ActivismBryant caught heat for saying Kaepernick had "no call to action" and complained that he hasn't done enough since taking a knee.By Erika Marie
- GramShaun King Gets GoFundMe To Verify He Didn't Take Money From ThemKing posted a letter from GoFundMe's legal team and said accusations about taking money through activism were created by White supremacists.By Erika Marie
- MusicTrae Tha Truth Steps Up To Buy Student New GearAfter being moved by a young water-selling entrepreneur, Trae Tha Truth came through for the young man and his family. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomJustin Bieber Spends Time Praying Alongside California PrisonersPop star Justin Bieber visited some SoCal inmates with his pastor. By hnhh
- Original ContentYung Joc Talks Pandemic Wedding Planning, Viral RideShare Moment, & New Rick Ross CollabRap veteran Yung Joc is a man on a mission. He recently sat down with us to talk about leaving "Love & Hip Hop" drama in the past, the importance of celebrities being involved in their communities, and what we can expect from his forthcoming collaborartion with Rick Ross.By Erika Marie
- BasketballStephen Curry Praises The WNBA For Its Social Justice EffortsCurry gives the WNBA its flowers.By Joshua Robinson
- TVKenya Moore & Porsha Williams War Over BLM Activism & Civil Disobedience"RHOA" co-stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams had a heated exchange recently over the latter star co-signing the infamous fight between "RHOP" castmates Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard while also being a BLM activist.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureLizzo Wants To Be Known As More Than A "Fat & Black" ActivistThe award-winning singer has advocated for many groups, but she hopes that people appreciate her intellect in activism.By Erika Marie