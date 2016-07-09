acapella
- MusicNicki Minaj Refuses To Listen To "Super Freaky Girl" AcapellaNicki Minaj released the acapella version of "Super Freaky Girl" without actually listening to it. ByAron A.2.7K Views
- NewsBeyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"Queen B delivered the instrumental and acapella versions of her feel-good single earlier today.ByHayley Hynes12.6K Views
- MusicIce Cube Flexes OG Instincts With Two Spoken-Word AcapellasIce Cube recites “Fire Water” and “Chase Down the Bully,” both set to appear on his new album.ByDevin Ch2.9K Views
- Music VideosDenzel Curry Goes Acapella For Stripped Down "CLOUT COBAIN"Denzel Curry sings and raps his way through an abandoned cathedral. ByMitch Findlay2.0K Views
- MusicDesiigner Gets Dragged For "Return Of The Mack" Cover: Singing Skills & ViolinThe rapper is definitely entertaining.ByZaynab7.1K Views
- MusicLupe Fiasco Delivers Intimate Rendition Of "Mural Jr." In A Single TakeLupe Fiasco goes acapella. ByMitch Findlay3.7K Views
- Music6LACK Goes Acapella For Intimate Rendition Of "Scripture"6LACK travels from Atlanta to New York for a stripped-down take on "Scripture."ByMitch Findlay1391 Views
- NewsKnxwledge Shares Drake-Inspired Album Teaser "Likealight_"Drake's verse on "SICKO MODE" gets a tummy tuck.ByDevin Ch4.8K Views
- MusicKanye West Previews Michael Jackson Sample Chop With Chance The RapperWatch Kanye West do what he does best.ByDevin Ch7.9K Views
- MusicXXXTentacion's 2017 XXL Freshman Cypher Outtakes Uncovered: WatchXXL released previously unheard unheard footage from XXXTentacion's cypher appearance.ByDevin Ch14.6K Views
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Drops Crazy Flows In XXL Freshman FreestyleSki Mask The Slump God is the latest to hold it down with a Freshman Freestyle. ByMitch Findlay4.4K Views
- MusicJ. Cole Performs An Acapella Version Of "1985" During Dallas ConcertJ. Cole strips down the "K.O.D" outro for a special performance for his fans. ByAron A.3.0K Views
- MusicJaden Smith Set To Release Bonus Acapella Version Of "SYRE"Jaden Smith is not slowing down on his upcoming album releases. ByChantilly Post2.1K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Gets Crowd Super Hyped During Performance Of "HUMBLE."Kendrick Lamar sets this "DAMN." tour stop on fire!ByMatt F276 Views
- EntertainmentDJ Khaled Appears In Special Preview Trailer For "Pitch Perfect 3"DJ Khaled is coming to the big screen.ByMatt F161 Views
- MusicTee Grizzley Brings It With A New A Capella FreestyleTee Grizzley has bars for days.ByMatt F7.1K Views
- MusicCassidy Disses Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert & Young M.A At Ruff Ryders Reunion ShowHe also ranked himself at the top of the rap game, alongside J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. ByAngus Walker25.0K Views
- NewsHear Kodak Black Sing A Beautiful New Song From His Jail CellIt looks like Kodak Black has been drafting some heartfelt new material during his current jail stint. ByAngus Walker51.1K Views
- NewsAb-Soul Disses Jay Electronica During Freestyle At Steez Day FestivalAb-Soul decided to call out Jay Electronica & Troy Ave during his freestyle at Steez Day Festival.ByKevin Goddard416 Views