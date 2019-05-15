abortion ban
- LifeLatto Teams Up With Planned Parenthood To Fight For Abortion RightsThe rapper is calling on her fans to support the access to abortion.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureWhite House Declares Abortions Must Be Provided In Medical Emergencies Regardless Of State LawHospitals that decline to provide abortions in such cases could have financial penalities or the termination of their Medicare provider agreements.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTexas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Halted With Temporary Restraining Order From JudgeU.S. District Judge Robert Pitman has blocked Texas' controversial six-week abortion ban by issuing a temporary restraining order.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsTexas Sued By Justice Department Over Abortion BanTexas has come under fire over the past week due to its draconian new abortion laws.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTexas Abortion Law Prompts Joe Biden & Kamala Harris To Speak OutJustices have been hinting that this may not be the last word on the subject, as challenges can still come forward.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentFederal Judge Blocks Indiana's Second-Trimester Abortion BanJudge Sarah Evans Baker halted the anti-abortion bill.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMissouri's Last Abortion Clinic Gets License Renewal DeclinedThe Missouri Health Department declined the renewal.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMichigan Hotel Offers Free Rooms To Women Seeking Abortions: ReportThe Yale Hotel manager offering free rooms to women undergoing abortions. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentDisney CEO To Cancel Georgia Filming After Abortion Law Takes EffectDisney's taking a stand. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSinger Billie Ellish Blasts Abortion-Ban & "B*tches In The F**king White House"Billie Ellish was not here for the problematic bill.By Aida C.
- SocietyAzealia Banks Sides With Alabama: "Abortion Is A Luxury Provided By Modern Science"Azealia Banks voiced her controversial remarks in response to Munroe Bergdorf's personal stance on the abortion topic.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Blasts Hater After Abortion Critique & Cardi B Cheating ClaimsOffset came through with an appropriate response.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentModel Emily Ratajkowski Protests Anti-Abortion Laws By Posing NudeRihanna and Kylie Jenner also shared the opposing views. By Aida C.
- SocietyOffset Addresses Alabama's Problematic Ruling On Abortion : "New Laws Is Slavory"Offset empathizes with the plight of women in the state of Alabama.By Devin Ch
- SocietyRihanna Calls Out Alabama Abortion Law: "These Are The Idiots Making Decisions"Rihanna shames Kay Ivey for passing the abortion ban.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAlabama Senate Pushes Bill To Jail Doctors Who Perform AbortionsThe bill would result in a life sentence for doctors. By Aida C.