A Seat At The Table
- Music7 Hip-Hop & R&B Albums To Welcome The WinterWelcome in the chilly season with these cozy albums.ByDemi Phillips982 Views
- TVSolange Knowles Gives Artsy Nine-Minute Medley Of "When I Get Home"The mini-concert captivated the audience.ByErika Marie2.2K Views
- MusicSolange No Longer Performing At Coachella Due To "Production Delays"Solange will not be performing at Coachella this year.ByMilca P.4.8K Views
- MusicSolange Gets Sexy & Shows Off Those Legs In Her All Black EverythingThe singer rocks the cover of "Office."ByErika Marie22.2K Views
- ReviewsSolange "When I Get Home" ReviewSolange lives in the balance of faith on "When I Get Home," her rightful passage back to Houston, Texas.ByDevin Ch12.3K Views
- NewsSolange Finds Her Sweet Spot On "Almeda" With Playboi Carti & The-Dream"Almeda" casts Solange with a host of dissident characters.ByDevin Ch12.8K Views
- MusicSolange Drops Tracklist For Hotly Anticipated New AlbumSolange reps Mike Jones and the city of Houston in her album pronouncement.ByDevin Ch4.4K Views
- MusicSolange Will Be Dropping A New Album Before The New YearSolange is following up on her last release, "A Seat At The Table."ByChantilly Post1057 Views
- MusicSolange Talks Recording Her Upcoming Album In Jamaica For "Dazed Magazine"We're ready for a new Solange track any day.ByChantilly Post1277 Views
- MusicSolange Is This Year's Harvard Foundation Artist Of The YearBig up Solange for this one! ByChantilly Post800 Views
- MusicSolange Covers Surface Magazine's January/February IssueSurface Magazine shares first look at Solange's feature story. ByChantilly Post1367 Views
- MusicSolange Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With An Autonomic DisorderDue to her health conditions, she also had to cancel her New Years Eve AfroPunk performance in South Africa.ByAron A.14.0K Views
- MusicThis Sampha Cover Of "Cranes In The Sky" Is Solange-Approved"Sampha, your voice and soul are unmatched," says Solange.ByTrevor Smith3.1K Views
- NewsA Seat At The Table While Sipping Purple LemonadeHear a 36-track chopped (not slopped) mashup of Beyonce's "Lemonade" and Solange‘s "A Seat At The Table."ByDanny Schwartz489 Views
- NewsWeary (Solange)Kris Kasanova connects with the Knowles vibe on "Weary (Solange)."Byhnhh153 Views
- MusicBeyonce Interviews Solange For "Interview" Cover StorySolange chose her sister Beyonce to interview her for her Interview magazine cover story.Byhnhh171 Views
- Original Content18 Artists Reveal Their Favorite Album Of 2016We asked A$AP Ferg, Denzel Curry, and other artists to talk about their favorite album of the year.ByDanny Schwartz126 Views
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: November 30Rae Sremmurd stages a comeback.ByChris Tart133 Views