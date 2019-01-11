a brief history
- RelationshipsKeyshia Cole's Dating HistoryWe break down Keyshia Cole's dating history, including entanglements with Birdman, Jeezy, and Bow Wow.By Hayley Hynes
- Original Content6ix9ine & Lil Durk Beef: A Brief HistoryHere’s everything we know about the beef between 6ix9ine and Lil Durk.By Jordan Schenkman
- Original ContentA Brief History Of Ye & DJ Khaled's CollaborationsDJ Khaled and Kanye West have only released a handful of official tracks together, but it’s evident that they have undeniable collaborative chemistry.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentThe Game & Kanye West: A HistoryHot on the heels of their reunion on "Eazy," we break down Kanye and The Game's long history together as collaborators, friends and, briefly, enemies.By Robert Blair
- RelationshipsNick Cannon’s Baby Mamas: A Complete TimelineWe break down the leading ladies in Nick Cannon's life, as the TV host and radio personality recently went from having four children to seven children in a matter of six months. By Taya Coates
- Original ContentCoi Leray & Benzino's Family History & Beef, ExplainedThe 23-year old artist has been quickly rising through hip-hop's ranks. We break down the family tree and unpack Coi Leray's beef with her father, Benzino.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentAuto-Tune In Hip-Hop: A Brief History From T-Pain To FutureSince its first iteration in the late ‘90s, Auto-Tune has, for better or for worse, turned into something of a Pandora’s Box. Today, we’re diving into the history of the controversial, ever-evolving pitch-correcting software. By Noor Lobad
- Original ContentThe Rise & Fall Of C-Murder: A Complete HistoryRe-tracing and untangling the series of events that led to C-Murder's rise and catastrophic fall.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMixtapes: A Brief History Of Hip-Hop's Ever Evolving ToolFrom DJ Clue's casette tapes to major label involvement, we trace the history of the iconic hip-hop mixtape.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentLil Uzi Vert Dancing: A Definitive HistoryA retrospective of all the times Uzi danced and made us happy. By Noah C
- Original ContentA Brief History Of Drake's AccentsThe evolution of the many Drake accents, for posterity's sake.By Kemet High
- Original ContentThe Life & Legacy Of Death Row RecordsHow a cutting-edge record label would come to define an entire era.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentAriana Grande's Boyfriends: The Complete HistoryWe take you through Ariana Grande's ghosts of boyfriends' past. By E Gadsby
- Original ContentJa Rule’s Career: The Highs & LowsJa Rule's career, unpacked.By E Gadsby
- Original ContentSurviving R. Kelly: A Brief History Of Abuse & ScandalOutlining the major allegations against the R&B singer from the past to the present.By Jibril Yassin