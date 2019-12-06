As the year comes to a close, SZA has come through to remind us just how cute she really is with a sweet share to her Instagram that sees her posing for a mirror selfie. The "Broken Clocks" singer is rocking a pair of sweats and floral bandeau with no caption necessary. By no surprise, SZA pulled in all kinds of love from the post with Kali Uchis writing: "F I T !!!"

SZA has had a pretty low key year in comparison to the last, only jumping on the Game of Thrones single "Power Is Power" featuring The Weeknd and Travis Scott, among other tracks. However, we can surely look forward to new releases in the new year since the 29-year-old recently told Billboard that new music is coming soon after she recorded with a former NSYNC member.

“Before I was like, ‘What the f-ck am I doing in the studio with Justin Timberlake right now? This is crazy,'" she said of recording with JT. "But when I heard his music and we started singing together... It’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language. The same frequency.’ I understood where he was going before he could finish a run."

She added: “This next album is even more of me being less afraid."