TDE songstress SZA has been very clear with her fans that she won't be in the music business for the long haul. She has been hinting for years that the follow-up to CTRL -- whenever it arrives -- will be her final album. Tentatively titled A, there is a chance that SZA releases her sophomore album this year, marking a three-year gap between projects. The star has been spending a lot of time in Hawaii, seemingly enjoying the last four weeks there, and now, it appears as though she is moving to the island. If you're afraid she won't be able to find a recording studio while she's there, you can rest assured that she's already got that covered, posting up in the booth in a photo gallery she posted moments ago.

Suggesting that she's officially moved to Hawaii, SZA appears to be done with the city life, opting for a calmer approach to things by the water. She has been posting a number of bikini photos on her social media, showing off her banging body and, today, she continued that narrative with yet another one. Standing in the kitchen wearing a sunhat and a pink bikini, SZA shared the look with the world before subtly hinting that she's back in the studio working on some fresh vibes. The second photo shows an engineer working away on ProTools, hopefully mixing one of her unreleased bangers.

Hawaii-bound SZA is our favorite SZA. Hopefully, she can split her time between tanning and recording so we can finally get that album.