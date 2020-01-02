Even before the arrival of the new year, SZA has been serving hot looks and good vibes on her Instagram with a number of sizzling posts for her adoring fans. The "Supermodel" singer has been looking cute but "moody," fit and hot and more recently she showed off her latest tattoo stamped in the middle of her back showcasing symbols that "predate religion."

"The two large triangles in both directions forming the star represent the whole and gods protection from all directions," she wrote when describing just a portion of her new tattoo.



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

While SZA continues to live her best life on vacation in Hawaii, she's come through with yet another upload to her feed that shows us just how much fun she's having. The most recent post sees SZA taking a trip through the jungle, paying a visit to a stunning waterfall with a selection of her own green with her. "Today was fucking perfect," she wrote.

Now that 2020 is here, we can expect some new music from SZA since she's collaborated with Marvin Gaye, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake in the last few months.

“I just called my publishers and I said, ‘You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more. I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long — I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing," Justin said of his time with SZA.