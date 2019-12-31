The weather was the not hottest part of SZA's Kauai vacation; it was her Instagram content. The other day, she uploaded a photo of herself in a swimsuit, disclosing her getaway location via geotag. It left viewers wondering how they could attain a body as snatched as hers in 2020. Luckily, she later revealed some details about her eating regimen that could possibly serve as inspiration.

Now, SZA is back to thirst trap us once again! She shared a short clip that also appears to have been shot in Hawaii given the lush vegetation in the background. But forget the greenery. The TDE artist sits on a porch in a gold bikini, but her skin glistens in the sun as much as the metallic material. There is a balance trainer next to her, which offers some explanation as to how her body looks so bomb. These sizzling vacation posts come after SZA recently started sharing more selfies.

On the music front, SZA is working on her sophomore album (we hope). She teased that she has a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion in the vault and has also had the honor of working with Stevie Wonder. Let's pray we start getting some new SZA at the top of 2020.