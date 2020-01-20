We've known for some time now that SZA and Justin Timberlake have been up to something when it comes to new music. “Before I was like, ‘What the f-ck am I doing in the studio with Justin Timberlake right now? This is crazy,'" she said. "But when I heard his music and we started singing together... It’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language. The same frequency.’ I understood where he was going before he could finish a run."



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

After confirming that new tunes will be dropping this year, it's clear that if anyone is more excited than SZA's many fans it would be Justin himself. The "Love Galore" singer uploaded a gallery of images to her Instagram feed that showcase some never before seen moments in the studio and on some music video sets. Justin excitedly commented: “Sis!!!!! Let’s gooooooo!!” sparking SZA to respond, "OKAAAYYYUUUU😩😩😩 I’m ready."

SZA previously spoke of her past releases and described such collaborations with Cardi B, Maroon 5 and DJ Khaled as "not me."

“It’s not to say they’re bad songs but my body doesn’t recognize it. That version of myself on that song is unfamiliar to my spirit," she said. We can only hope her new releases embody her vibe more than ever before.