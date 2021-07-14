After vowing to never give the world a look at her child, Summer Walker has officially debuted her baby girl. Throughout her pregnancy, Summer was faced with criticism from the public, especially as her relationship with London On Da Track was on the rocks. The singer would take to her social media pages to share frustrations with London and his baby mamas, and after her child was born, Summer returned to Instagram to let her fans and detractors know that she wouldn't be posting her baby online.

It looks as if things have changed now that she's adjusting to motherhood, and while her romance with London seems to be a thing of the past, the pair of parents have shared adorable pictures of their baby.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Baby bubbles [black heart emoji]," Summer wrote alongside a series of cute baby photos. London opted to deliver just one picture with a few emojis. Fans quickly lauded the images with comments about how precious "Baby Bubbles" is. Days ago, Summer seemed a tad peeved with London and shared on her Instagram Story that regardless of the photos he posts, she's the main caregiver of their child, suggesting he comes around for photo ops.

"That man pulls up on the weekend w his mama & gifts for a day or 2 takes his pics but I do all the work when I'm not at work," she claimed at the time. Check out proud parents' photos of their baby below.