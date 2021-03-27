There were rumors floating about that Summer Walker and London On Da Track have welcomed their daughter into the world, and Summer just confirmed the news. Social media has witnessed the ups and downs of the couple's relationship as they prepared for the arrival of their little one. In recent weeks, it seems that they are on better terms, and London and Summer even showed off new photos where they wore matching outfits and cuddled close. There was also an Instagram page that popped up for their daughter "Princess Bubble Gum," but Summer claims she's not behind the account.

It's not uncommon for celebrities to get the jump on creating social media pages for their children before a stranger can, but the singer shared a screenshot of the Instagram page with a message. "So I guess a fan made this made this page but let's be very clear, there will be no picture of my child on the internet," Summer wrote over the image. In the caption, she added, "Don't be sick & obsessed. Let's respect my privacy."

On her Instagram Story, she confirmed that she's given birth. "So let's all forget I was pregnant & move on with our lives so I can enjoy my little angel in peace [heart eyes emoji][smiling emoji with halo]." Congrats to the happy couple. Check out Summer Walker's posts below.