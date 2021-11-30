The Verzuz stage has been graced with legendary figures, from Snoop Dogg & DMX, to Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One, and, of course, Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy. However, this summer, The LOX came out as the undisputed champions during their battle against Dipset. Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch went bar-for-bar with Harlem's finest, reminding everyone of their impact on hip-hop.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ghostface Killah and Raekwon previously stepped into the Verzuz ring but it's hard for two close collaborators to compete with each other when some of their best work is when they're working together. However, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon explained how they wanted to step back into the ring against another formidable group, especially after seeing Jadakiss go in for round-2. "We have to go after the LOX," Rae explained after both he and Ghost shared their praise for the Yonkers group's penmanship.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

We recently caught up with Styles P and Havoc following the release of the release of their first single off of their forthcoming joint project, Wreckage Manner. P exclusively offered HNHH his response to Ghost and Rae's proposed battle against The LOX and it appears that he's down. "We good with that. Those my brothers. I love Ghost and Rae, but this is what we do. This is what it's supposed to be. This is what we're built for, ain't it? Right?" Styles said.

When asked whether he would prefer The LOX vs. Ghost & Rae or the entire Wu-Tang Clan, Styles P said that he's ready for whatever. "It doesn't matter to me, man. Y'all set it up and we just appear and go to work, man," Styles added.

Keep your eyes peeled for our full interview with Styles P and Havoc.