Artists have come to learn that more often than not, a Verzuz battle can lead to an immediate surge in streaming traffic. Such was indeed the case for both The LOX and Dipset, who recently faced off against one another live at Madison Square Garden.

Though it was unanimously declared that Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch held it down for a resounding victory, the Dipset nostalgia was not to be counted out. According to a new report from Billboard, the legendary hip-hop crews experienced massive increases on the streaming end in the days following their battle. In fact, the publication notes that The LOX and Dipset both enjoyed one of the biggest streaming weeks of their respective careers.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

According to the report, the LOX were the biggest beneficiaries, with 3.4 million U.S. on-demand streams in the week of August 5th, a 215% rise from the previous week's total of 1.1 million. Billboard notes that the gargantuan rise was enough to net the group the fifth-best streaming week of their career; their highest came following the release of their 2020 album Living Off Xperience, which netted them 6.6 million streams.

On Dipset's end, Cam, Juelz, Freekey, and Jim Jones saw their work netting 2 million streams, a 117% rise from their previous week's total of 919,000. Billboard notes that the week was Dipset's fourth-best, with their biggest having arrived when they scored 4.8 million on Nov. 29, 2018. -- right after they dropped their Diplomatic Ties album.

For more specifics surrounding the respective streaming catalogs of The LOX and Dipset, be sure to check out the full report from Billboard right here. Were you among the millions queuing up your favorite LOX and Diplomats classics this past week?

[via]