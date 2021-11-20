We wrapped another Verzuz last night (November 18) and have another on the horizon in just a few weeks, but not many people know that Will Smith almost made an appearance. Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills joined together for a night of Soul and R&B throwbacks, and while it made for one of the most interesting and talked-about appearances on Verzuz yet, Hip Hop fans are looking forward to seeing Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on December 2.

Will Smith has been on a press run for the release of his memoir Will, and while visiting Sway in the Morning, the entertainment icon was asked if he has discussed taking to the Verzuz stage.



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

“Yeah, you know I was thinking about that. Me and L, we’re talking about doing one,” he said of LL Cool J. “But I never had a chance to—I was writing my book." He admitted that he would have been out of his league. "L is going to body me.”

Sway's cohost Heather B suggested that Will may have a better fighting chance if he added DJ Jazzy Jeff to the mix. Smith replied, "That’s my secret weapon right there."



Michael Caulfield Archive / Contributor / Getty Images

Back in February, Fat Joe stated that LL Cool was interested in revisiting his hits with Verzuz, but he would only do so if he could pick his opponent.

“LL Cool J, let me tell you, he's my idol. I wouldn't even feel right, you know what I'm saying?" said Joe. "I rap 'cause of him... LL wants Jay-Z or Drake. That’s who LL Cool J allegedly wants. Jay-Z or Drake.”

We'll have to wait and see who LL appears with, but in the meantime, check out Will Smith's interview below.

