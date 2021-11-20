Styles P & Havoc Share “Nightmares 2 Dreams” From Their Upcoming Joint Project

If you love Styles P and Havoc on their own, wait until you see what they have in store for you as hip-hop’s newest duo – Wreckage Manner. The pair will be dropping off their self-titled album on December 3rd, but while we wait, they’ve given us a taste of what’s to come with their first single, “Nightmares 2 Dreams.”

“Making this piece of work reminded me of working with P (the late, great Prodigy of Mobb Deep),” Havoc said in a statement following the track’s release. “Styles is an artist that I was a fan of over the years, so making this project was truly a pleasure.” The 46-year-old, New York native chimed in, “Authentic, vibrant, quote-worthy, raw uncut hip hop. Get ready for the ride!!!”

The upcoming project follows the release of Styles’ 14th studio album, Ghosting from back in July, as well as Havoc’s collab project with Dark Lo, Extreme Measures, which hit DSP’s just two months ago.

According to Complex, Wreckage Manner is made up of 10 tracks, all of which were produced by Hav. Look out for the project this December and let us know how you feel about the first single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

From nightmare to dreams

Poverty to wealth

From insanity to tryna fine harmony for self

From vanity tryna stay humble on the shelf

You don't understand me

You don't understand yourself

