If these two Wu-Tang Clan legends have their way, they will make a second Verzuz appearance and Jadakiss will be making his fourth. The next big show on Verzuz is slated for December 2 when Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony meet on stage for what's expected to be a monumental moment for not only fans but Hip Hop collectives. When groups like The Lox and Dipset came together, viewers couldn't get enough of all the fiery, yet hilarious personalities that shared the spotlight.

The Lox was celebrated for their unity and flawless delivery as they brought back those hard bars and nostalgic New York City Hip Hop energy, and it seems that Raekwon and Ghostface Killah want their turn with the crew.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

Back in March, Raekwon and Ghostface battled one another on Verzuz, but fans want more. During their chat with Drink Champs, the two Rap icons showed loved to The Lox, calling them their real-life friends who they have the ultimate respect for.

“The Lox still make me go write. I don’t get inspired by Rap no more but at the time when Biggie and Nas, Mobb [Deep], it was like, okay," said Ghostface. "I’m looking forward to brothers’ albums coming. Raekwon added that The Lox would be a perfect Verzuz catch because "the n*ggas like us."

It would certainly make for an epic Verzuz appearance, indeed. Who do you think is a good match for Wu?