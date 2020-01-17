mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna 4 Vegas, DaBaby, & Lil Baby Show You How To "Do Dat" On This New Track

Dominiq R.
January 17, 2020 13:03
Do Dat
Stunna 4 Vegas Feat. DaBaby & Lil Baby

Stunna 4 Vegas x DaBaby x Lil Baby collab on "Do Dat."


Stunna 4 Vegas just released his sophomore musical effort, Rich Youngin', and he's out to prove himself as one of the budding new acts in the hip-hop realm. The project featuring the likes of Blac Youngsta, Offset, and more, is quickly picking up numbers even though it was released less than twenty-four hours ago. 

Despite finding local success as a solo act in 2017, the Salisbury, North Carolinian's rise to prominence came in the form of the single "Animal" with the help of DaBaby. Since signing to DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby ENT imprint in 2019, Stunna 4 Vegas has strung together multiple street-certified hits and has cultivated a massive following that allowed him to drop his first studio album, BIG 4X.  

Now, with Rich Youngin' circulating amongst the hip-hop community, one single entitled "Do Dat" featuring DaBaby and QC's Lil Baby is quickly becoming a standout record on the LP. The minimalistic instrumentation featuring a forth-sitting bassline, deep piano chords, and tempo-keeping hi-hats allow all three artists to display their charismatic flows and experiment with their wordplay. With all three rappers in their best form, it's arguable as to who had the best performance on "Do Dat."

Stream Stunna 4 Vegas' "Do Dat" featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby in the link provided below. 

Quotable Lyrics

We all put a b***h up like a throwback (Freak ho)
She mixed the purp with the Moët (Uh)
So many racks, I got gold (Racks)
Hit the space and I dance in this b***h like I'm Kodak (Uh)
Make 'em freeze like he took a Kodak (Freeze)
My lil' n***a move on 'em on my whistle
That b***h think I'm hot, sizzle
I'm a pitch (Uh), told me her n***a is shit (Uh, uh)
I won't go back and forth with no rap n***a, I got business to attend to
Too many racks to count, lil' n***a, I flip you (Flip)
We fill him up, wet him like a pencil (Brrt, brrt)

