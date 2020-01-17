Stunna 4 Vegas Shares "Rich Youngin" Ft. DaBaby Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, & Offset

DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby protegé Stunna 4 Vegas has come a long way in the past year. The 24-year-old delivered his debut album BIG 4x back in May 2019, and since then he's been non-stop touring with DaBaby. He recently shared in an interview that within six months he's become a rich man, and he flexed his new lifestyle on his sophomore effort, Rich Youngin.

The album is obviously influenced by DaBaby's style and flow, but Stunna manages to craft a project without relying on heavy features. There are a few noteworthy artists who lend their vocals to the album including DaBaby,Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, and Offset. "I appreciate my team, all the producers that helped me put this together & @dababy @blacyoungsta @offsetyrn @lilbaby_1 💯," he wrote on Instagram. "Go get dat or f*ck ya." Stream Rich Youngin and let us know how it measures up.

Tracklist

1. DO DATE ft. DaBaby & Lil Baby

2. ON FYE

3. R & BEEF

4. CHANGE MY LIFE with Blac Youngsta

5. RUSSIAN

6. PUNCH ME IN 5

7. LOU WILL

8. F*CKING UP FREESTYLE

9. WET

10. UP THE SMOKE with Offset

11. WALK UP

12. A HUNNID