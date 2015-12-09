Martin Shkreli Wu-Tang saga
- MusicWu-Tang Clan 1-Of-1 Album Forfeited By Martin Shkreli Sold By U.S. GovernmentWu-Tang Clan's infamous one-of-one album "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" has been sold by the U.S. government, completing Martin Shkreli's payment of forfeiture. By Aron A.
- MusicJoe Rogan Wants To Buy Wu-Tang Clan Album From Martin Shkreli To Leak ItJoe Rogan bounced the idea around during his podcast with RZA and Donnell Rawlings.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRZA Has Tried To Buy Back Martin Shkreli's Wu-Tang AlbumRZA has tried on several occasions to repurchase the fabled "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album, of which only one copy exists.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMartin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Federal PrisonMartin Shkreli has officially received his prison sentence.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMartin Shkreli Ordered To Forfeit Lil Wayne & Wu-Tang Clan AlbumsMartin Shkreli has been ordered to hand over $7.3M in assets.
By Aron A.
- SocietyMartin Shkreli On The Hook for $10.4 million In ReparationsMartin Shkreli's market manipulations will cost him nearly 10 and a half million dollars.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMartin Shkreli's Lil Wayne & Wu-Tang Clan Album May Be Seized By Federal GovernmentMartin Shkreli's legal dramas continue. By Aron A.
- SocietyMartin Shkreli Sells That Rare Wu-Tang CD for $1 MillionMartin Shkreli finally sells the controversial Wu-Tang double CD.By Milca P.
- MusicMartin Shkreli Is Selling Wu-Tang’s “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” Album on EbayAfter dropping $2 million dollars on it back in 2015, Martin Shkreli is trying to sell Wu Tang Clan's "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album on Ebay.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMartin Shkreli Reportedly Trying To Play Unreleased Wu-Tang Album At NYC EventMartin Shkreli is trying to sell tickets to a lecture next week by billing the event as a listening event.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne Investigating Martin Shkreli's "Carter V" LeakLil Wayne isn't with the fuckery.By hnhh
- MusicMartin Shkreli Has Allegedly Bought Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Album; Streams Music Via PeriscopeThe infamous 'Pharma bro' claims to have acquired Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" album and leaks new music in a weird Periscope stream.By hnhh
- InterviewsMartin Shkreli Discusses Ghostface Killah Beef On The Breakfast ClubShkreli stopped by The Breakfast Club for a civil conversation about the secret Wu-Tang album, his Ghostface beef, and his controversial business practices.By Danny Schwartz
- BeefMartin Shkreli To Ghostface Killah: "Without Me, You're Nothing"Martin Shkreli threatens Ghostface Killah in a very creepy ultimatum video.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMartin Shkreli Is Considering Destroying The Secret $2 Million Wu-Tang AlbumThat or hide it a remote location.By Danny Schwartz
- BeefGhostface Killah Continues To Make Fun Of Martin ShkreliGhostface Killah isn't done with Martin Shkreli yet.By Rose Lilah
- NewsGhostface Killah Calls Martin Shkreli A Sh*thead; Shkreli RespondsGhostace Killah is not a fan of Martin Shkreli.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRZA Speaks On Martin Shkreli Buying Wu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin"RZA responds to Martin Shkreli buying the single copy Wu-Tang Clan album, "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin." By Rose Lilah
- NewsMartin Shkreli Arrested On Fraud ChargesMartin Shkreli is the owner of the secret Wu-Tang LP and also wants to bail Bobby Shmurda out of jail.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMega-Douche Martin Shkreli Bought The Secret Wu-Tang Album For $2 MillionAnd he hasn't even listened to it yet.By Danny Schwartz