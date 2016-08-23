Kanye West Rants
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Issues Statement On Kanye West's Bi-Polar DisorderKim Kardashian has released a statement on her Instagram, following Kanye West's recent twitter rants. By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsMeek Mill & Kim Kardashian's Possible Entanglement: Twitter ReactsTwitter has wide-spread reactions to Kanye West's insinuation of some sort of romantic relationship between Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill.By Rose Lilah
- MusicChance The Rapper Sends "Special Prayer" To Kanye WestChance The Rapper sends a special prayer to his "big brother" Kanye West on UK radio.By hnhh
- NewsKanye West Reportedly Hospitalized In Los AngelesKanye West admitted himself into an LA hospital for his own "health & safety" reasons. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTicketmaster Issues Refunds For Kanye West's Abridged Sacramento ConcertTicketmaster will provide refunds to those who attended last night's "Saint Pablo" show in Sacramento, which was ended by Kanye West after three songs and another controversial rant. By Angus Walker
- NewsSnoop Dogg Provides Hilarious Commentary On Kanye's Rant: "What The F*ck Is He On?”Watch Snoop smoke a blunt and try to figure out what's up with Kanye.By Trevor Smith
- LifeTwitter Reacts To Kanye West Calling Out Beyoncé & Cutting His Concert ShortTwitter came with memes and opinions following Kanye's bizarre Sacramento show.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye Reunites With Kid Cudi Then Ends Show After Lengthy RantKanye ended his show in Sacramento after ranting about his tensions with both Beyonce and Jay Z, who won't call his line. He had performed just three songs. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentTwitter Reacts To Kanye West Saying He Would Vote For Donald TrumpKanye West's comments about President-elect Donald Trump have twitter up in arms.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKanye West Says He Would’ve Voted For Trump In The ElectionIt looks like Kanye West wants to make America great again.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Says He Won't Go To The Grammys If Frank Ocean Isn't NominatedFrank's "Blonde" and "Endless" were not submitted for Grammy consideration.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West Vents About "Tidal/Apple Bullsh*t," Says "Watch The Throne 2" Will Never HappenKanye also said he offered to call Meek Mill and Drake in order to get the original Throne version of "Pop Style" on "VIEWS."By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West Wasn't Calling Out Drake In His Comments About Stage Design ImitationSources close to Kanye say he was addressing younger rappers.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West Calls Kid Cudi The Most Influential Artist Of The Past Ten YearsKanye West shouts out "my brother" Kid Cudi in Houston. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Delivers Beautiful Monologue On Self-Love At Boston "Saint Pablo" ShowKanye West speaks on the importance of self-love in a touching mid-show monologue in Boston last night. By Angus Walker
- LifeKanye West Apologizes To Nike CEO Mark Parker During Saint Pablo TourKanye makes amends with Nike's CEO.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsKanye West Urges Radio Outfits To Play Frank Ocean's Music"If anyone at radio really loves music, come together and pick your favorite Frank Ocean song and play it at least 10 times a day."By Danny Schwartz