- MusicJT Calls Out Kim Potter's 2 Year Prison SentenceJT weighed in on Kim Potter's sentence after the former police officer received a two year sentence for the death of Daunte Wright. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeCardi B Blasts Kim Potter Following Daunte Wright Shooting ConvictionThe rapper was angered by Potter's smiling mugshot and pointed out that she never believed the former officer's tearful testimony.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDaunte Wright Case: Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty Of ManslaughterShe reportedly said she accidentally fired her gun instead of her Taser when shooting the 20-year-old during a traffic stop.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCop Who Killed Daunte Wright Gets Hit With Additional Manslaughter ChargeThe officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright is being hit with an additional manslaughter charge.By Cole Blake
- LifeFormer Cop Charged In Daunte Wright Shooting Gets Trial DateKim Potter, the former officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, will reportedly be on trial late this year.By Alex Zidel
- RandomDaunte Wright & Adam Toledo Makeshift Memorial Dismantled By Bakersfield CopsA few officers from the department wasn't feeling the makeshift tributes. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsProsecutor Who Claimed Adam Toledo Was Armed Is Placed On LeaveThe Chicago prosecutor who claimed Adam Toldeo was armed has been placed on leave.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDaunte Wright Shooting: Family Calls For Life Sentence For Kim PotterIf convicted, it's reported that Potter faces upwards of 10 years in prison.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKim Potter Released From JailThe ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright was released from jail after being charged with second-degree manslaughter.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Calls Out "Blue Check Republicans" Who Are Silent About Police BrutalityAs information about Lieutenant Caron Nazario and Daunte Wright's incidents with police goes viral, the rapper wants to know where the Republicans are.By Erika Marie
- CrimeEx-Officer Kim Potter Charged With Manslaughter In Daunte Wright CaseKim Potter, the ex-officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.By Alex Zidel
- LifeDaunte Wright Has A Surprising Personal Connection To George FloydGeorge Floyd's girlfriend was allegedly one of Daunte Wright's teachers.By Alex Zidel
- LifeDaunte Wright's Parents Speak Out & Officer Who Shot Him ResignsKim Potter, the police officer responsible for the shooting of Daunte Wright, has reportedly resigned.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDaunte Wright Shooting: Police Officer Identified As 26-Year VeteranShe reportedly mistook her Taser for her gun before shooting and killing Wright.By Erika Marie
- SportsTimberwolves Vs. Nets Postponed After Death Of Daunte WrightWith protests going on in Minneapolis, the NBA has decided to postpone the matchup between the Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.By Alexander Cole
- LifeDaunte Wright, 20-Year-Old Black Man, Killed By Police During Minnesota Traffic StopProtests have erupted as people, including 50 Cent, are outraged over the police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.By Alex Zidel