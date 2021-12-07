The twists and turns of Steevie and Faith Evans's marriage have once again sparked a discussion. The longtime-friends-turned-lovers surprised their fans back in 2018 when they reportedly wed in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, but marriage hasn't been the easiest road. There have been a few social media spats with Stevie's ex Joseline Hernandez, and Evans was reportedly arrested following a domestic dispute.

Throughout it all, the singer and producer seem to find their way back to one another, but their latest antics have confused the public. The day after the news was shared that Stevie filed for divorce, the couple was photographed doing cartwheels on the beach.



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

Then, a video showing Stevie berating his wife was leaked, showing the producer-reality star accusing Evans of cheating. Last week, she caught up with TMZand when they asked about the status of her marriage to Stevie, she seemingly avoided the question and mentioned he was in the kitchen waiting for her interview to finish.

Many took this as a hint of reconciliation, but new reports suggest that this divorce is still on. The Blast stated that Stevie not only filed for divorce, but he has requested that a court order his wife to pay him monthly spousal support. The outlet stated that paperwork shows they listed they "separated" on October 19 over "irreconcilable differences" and also stated that Stevie does not want to pay Evans any support.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

A prenuptial agreement was not mentioned, but apparently, the couple has not divided their debts and assets just yet. Of course, they may have gotten back together and Stevie can request for this divorce to be removed at any time.

