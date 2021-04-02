The relationship between Stevie J and Faith Evans surprised fans considering the megaproducer's lifestyle. The world tuned in weekly to watch Stevie J's antics on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, including the dissolution of his long-standing relationship with Mimi Faust, the mother of his daughter, and his affair with Joseline Hernandez, who he would later have a daughter with. The chaos that ensued on reality television didn't paint the producer in a positive light, but Faith Evans, a longtime friend of Stevie's, saw beyond the playboy persona.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Soon, there was news that Stevie and Faith wed in a quickie ceremony in Las Vegas, and the pair reflected on their relationship on an episode of Behind Every Man. Faith admitted that she was initially apprehensive about entering into a relationship with Stevie J because he had a tendency to keep his exes on the back burner.

“I wasn’t quite sure whether or not he was still involved with this ex,” Faith said in a clip of the episode. “So, you know when you kind of told me you guys weren’t together and then shortly thereafter finding out that you still kinda were, I think that’s probably when I stepped away because I’m not a man stealer, a homewrecker, you know."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

She told him from the start that she wasn't going to be a side chick nor would she tolerate him with other women, so she backed off and let Stevie handle his business. "It was way too much for me," Faith added. "This was the main thing, if you're not really serious, please don't do this to our friendship."

The pair have been friends for decades as Stevie J has produced records for Faith, Faith's late husband The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, 112, SWV, Jay-Z, Lil Kim, Boyz II Men, and LL Cool J. Watch the clip of Behind Every Man below.