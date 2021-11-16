There was recent news that they planned on divorcing, but Stevie J and Faith Evans seem to be enjoying their time in the sun. It was three years ago when the Hip Hop couple surprised fans with the announcement that they had wed. It was later shared that Faith and Stevie tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Vegas, and while the nuptials were a surprise, the longtime friends-turned-lovers had already gone public with their romance.

Faith has spoken about her relationship with the producer and how she initially curved him because he was still entertaining other women. They eventually were able to get themselves on one accord, however, the romance had its bouts with controversy.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

Stevie's ex Joseline Hernandez never hesitated to voice her opinion about the couple's marriage or Faith's son. When Faith was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident, Joseline teased her ex about having a black eye. While Stevie nor Faith have spoken about that incident, last week it was shared that Stevie officially filed for divorce.

Once again, the couple has not mentioned anything about their split, but Faith uploaded videos of herself with Stevie enjoying the beach. The pair were recorded doing cartwheels on the shore and in the caption, Faith wrote, "Get us free, bruh! @hitmansteviej_1." Some have interpreted this as the couple getting back together while others believe they are making light of their divorce.