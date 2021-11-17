They've kept the bulk of their relationship behind the scenes as unfavorable headlines have often surfaced, but Stevie J and Faith Evans's failed marriage is receiving the trending topic treatment. The longtime friends met way back when during the days of Stevie working as a Bad Boy producer. Faith was, of course, in a relationship with Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace at the time, but all these years later, they found love with each other.

The coupling came as a puzzling surprise to Hip Hop fans but in 2018, the pair reportedly wed in a Las Vegas ceremony. There have been rumors about alleged breakups and news of Faith being arrested due to a domestic violence incident. Still, the couple remained united until news of Stevie J filing for divorce surfaced.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Later, Faith shared videos of her and Stevie doing cartwheels at the beach, and today (November 16), a video of a fight between the two has captivated social media. In the clip, Faith tells Stevie that she hates him as she begs him to move him out of her way and to leave her alone.

"F*ck you, too. I ain't goin' nowhere," Stevie answered. "I hate you, too." Faith is heard speaking over him, saying, "Leave me alone!" Then, Stevie alleged that Faith cheated on him in their home as he repeatedly called her a "b*tch." The singer eventually laid down in bed but Stevie wasn't finished. He hovered over her and asked how she could do something like that to him when all he did was love her.

"Get your hands off of me!" Faith replied. Watch the drama unfold below.