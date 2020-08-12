Starrah Releases Debut Single "How It Goes"

Over the years, Starrah has built her name off of her incredible songwriting ability, earning credits on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," Rihanna's "Needed Me," Drake's "Ice Melts," Travis Scott's "Pick Up The Phone," multiple songs for Nicki Minaj, and more. People have taken notice of her as a genius with her pen, flaunting her outstanding catalog of hits to argue why she deserves all the shine in the world.

While Starrah has dabbled with her own music, releasing a collaborative project with Diplo a few years back, she is making her official debut today with her new single "How It Goes."

In just under two minutes, Starrah manages to get a lot off her chest, lyrically coming through with meaning and emotion, delivering it through auto-tuned vocals.

Listen to the new song below and stay tuned for more from Starrah.

Quotable Lyrics:

Promises are only made to be broken

I'll never close that door, leave it open

Maybe one day I can trust what you say and you’ll make things all right