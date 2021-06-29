Soulja Boy is fresh off the heels of his long-awaited Verzuz match with frenemy Bow Wow. The duo hit up the musical battle show over the weekend (June 26), going hit for hit after taking light shots at each other on social media for weeks to build up anticipation for the exciting installment in the series.

While Bow upped his social media antics game ahead of the battle to aid in the promotion of it, Soulja Boy is a long-established social media comedian. The "She Make it Clap" artist is known for going viral on the web for his hilarious reactions and trailblazing declarations. Recently, the rapper took to social media to flex a major disappointment.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

"I just bought the Maybach truck but this sh*t ugly," tweeted Draco on Tuesday (June 29). The coveted luxury truck is notably the vehicle of choice for many of rap's elites.

Travis Scott gifted his creative director a Maybach SUV for his wedding, while Rick Ross is hip-hop's leading advocate for all things Maybach, even naming his record label imprint after the luxury car brand.

Despite the rave reviews for the truck from other members of the rap community, it seems Soulja was simply unimpressed.