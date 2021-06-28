Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's Verzuz battle finally went down on Saturday. It was a celebration of two icons of the mid-2000s who provided anthems after anthems. The event was so monumental that Drake even said he would've pulled up if Soulja Boy hit him up. However, the show almost didn't go down, according to newly released footage. A new clip surfaced shortly after the event of Soulja Boy nearly calling it quits moments before Verzuz went live because his crew wasn't allowed inside of the venue.



"I'll leave this shit right now. There won't be no live. There won't be no Verzuz," Soulja Boy mumbled before directly approaching a staff member who suggested that his crew would have to wait until doors open to enter the building. "Listen, listen, I don't know who you could tell but if they don't let my artists in, I'm 'bout to leave right now and there won't be no live or no event."

It seems that the leverage worked as one member of the staff asked whether they had any wristbands to gain access to the backstage area. "I don't know what they got but y'all finna let 'em in," he continued. A woman then told Soulja Boy that they would have to go to the front to which he responded, "Nah, they going to the back to the dressing room with me. These ain't no fans. These my artists. Yuh, so open this fuckin' gate."

After gaining entry, Soulja Boy's heard arguing with someone before he abruptly stated, "I'm leavin'! I'm gone!"

Clearly, things ended up working with Soulja Boy and the SODMG crew as the rapper and Bow Wow successfully went hit-for-hit on Saturday evening.

