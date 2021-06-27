Bow Wow and Soulja Boy have spent the last few weeks taunting each other online, preparing for their Verzuz battle. This matchup has been talked about for a while, so audiences were eager to see how the two rappers stacked up their singles against one another. And we were not disappointed. It's amazing that just two or so years ago, Twitter and social media were roasting Bow Wow relentlessly. Now, fans around the world are demanding that Bow Wow get his flowers. It only took a Verzuz battle to remind the world how monumental Bow Wow was.

Fans got a glimpse of what The Millennium Tour 2021 would be like, after Omarion hopped on stage to add his vocals to Bow Wow's set. Romeo also made a guest appearance, and had a moment.

Fans were quick to claim that Bow Wow won, however, Soulja Boy got a lot of love as well. One thing that everyone did agree on though was that this was one of the best Verzuz battles ever. Even Da Brat and Jermaine Dupri made appearances.