After a sneaky leak of Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE surfaced online earlier this week, the 16-track album has arrived on DSPs in its full glory, boasting an impressive amount of prominent samples on ten of the titles.

One, in particular, has stirred up some controversy online – the use of Kelis' 2003 classic "Milkshake" on Bey's "ENERGY," which the "Midnight Snacks" hitmaker says wasn't cleared with her ahead of its use.

As Complex notes, though, the original track was produced by the Neptunes, who received a songwriter credit on RENAISSANCE, so it remains unclear if Queen B and her team were legally obligated to clear the sample with Kelis.

On the album opener, "I'M THAT GIRL," Tommy Wright III and Princess Loko's "Still Pimpin" collab was used, and on "COZY," you may have picked up on Lidell Townsell & M.T.F.'s "Get With U" as well as TS Madison's "Bitch I'm Black" and "Unique" by Danube Dance featuring Kim Cooper.

"ALIEN SUPERSTAR" includes sounds from Foremost Poets' "Moonraker" and Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy," while "CUFF IT" samples Teena Marie's "Ooh La La La."

Aside from "Milkshake" on "ENERGY," listeners will also hear Big Freedia's "Explode," and on the previously released "BREAK MY SOUL," we've got Robin S's "Show Me Love."

On the saucy anthem, "CHURCH GIRL," Bey and her producers (primarily Mike Dean and The-Dream, though a score of others have been credited on the project) utilized "Center Thy Will" from The Clark Sisters, "Where They At" by DJ Jimi, Lyn Collins' "Think (About It)" and The Showboys' "Drag Rap (Triggerman) to craft their masterpiece.

"AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" even got its name from its sampling of Kilo Ali's "Cocaine (America Has a Problem)," and "PURE / HONEY" nabbed a unique list of its own including Moi Renee's "Miss Honey," Kevin Aviance's "Cunty (Wave Edit)," and "Feels Like" by MikeQ featuring Kevin JZ Prodigy.

Finally, Beyoncé closed out her album with "SUMMER RENAISSANCE" featuring disco diva Donna Summer's "I Feel Love."

Stream it below, and check out RENAISSANCE here if you haven't already.

[Via]