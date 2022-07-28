Beyoncé is just hours away from officially releasing her forthcoming project, Renaissance, though it did leak a few days in advance. As more information on the project circulates, Bey revealed some of the samples she used on the project, including Kellis's 1999 hit record, "Get Along With You." Unfortunately, it seems like Beyoncé didn't get Kelis's approval before using the sample.



Kelis' fan page celebrated the singer's inclusion on Beyoncé's album but in the comment section, the "Milkshake" singer appeared to express her frustrations from her chef account. Kelis claimed that Beyoncé and The Neptunes, who produced the song, did not involve her in any discussion surrounding the use of the sample.

"My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled," she wrote.

Fans were stunned by her claims but Kelis has made her issues with the music industry quite clear. In 2020, she revealed that Pharrell and Chad Hugo never paid her the albums they produced for her. Prior to that, she expressed shock over her rare album Wanderland appearing on streaming services.

Check out her comments below.