$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction

$NOT stocks up on his favorite snacks, including Doritos, orange juice, and more, for the latest episode of "Snack Review".

$NOT is fresh off the release of his new album Beautiful Havoc, which serves as an introduction for many of his newer fans. The Florida native has been on an absolute tear as of late, releasing two music videos with Cole Bennett and dropping new music with Denzel Curry, Flo Milli, and more. He's a name to watch out for in the coming months, as $NOT is continually proving why he's been underlooked in the last few years.

His rise continues with an appearance on Snack Review, where he details his strangest food concoctions, his least favorite snacks, and more. As always, he also showed off the results of his haul at the corner store.

$NOT left the store with tons of his favorite snacks, including Doritos, Skittles, Haribo gummies, Martinelli's apple juice, orange juice, and more. He also saw an opportunity to stock up on condoms, copping a handful of Trojan Magnums and saying that his sex drive isn't too high but that he doesn't want to run into any situations where he needs one and doesn't have it.

He also explained his weirdest food combination, which uses Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Flaming Hot Cheetos together. While he'll happily eat that, he won't go near Salt & Vinegar chips...

Watch the new episode of Snack Review up above. Who do you want to see on the show next?