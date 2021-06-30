Snack Review
- HNHH TVSSGKobe Reveals Favorite Louisiana Restaurants, Rates Taco Bell & Wendy'sSSGKobe's Snack Review continues as he reveals the meal that he could eat every day and his thoughts on fast-food restaurants like Taco Bell and Wendy's.By Joshua Robinson
- HNHH TVSSGKobe Tries Chocolate Sand Cookies & Tabasco Chocolate On "Snack Review"SSGKobe tries out foods from all around the world on a new episode of "Snack Review."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLPB Poody Reveals His Favorite Restaurants In Orlando On "Snack Review"LPB Poody reveals his love for seafood and the most disgusting food he's ever tried on "Snack Review."By Cole Blake
- MusicLPB Poody Refuses To Try WarHeads Extreme On "Snack Review"LPB Poody joins us for the latest episode of "Snack Review" where he politely sits out on trying WarHeads Extreme. By Aron A.
- HNHH TVBFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UKBFB Da Packman tries out snacks from around the world for the latest episode of "Snack Review."By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVFat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It's Not GoodFat Nick says he knows good pizza, but he still loves Little Caesar's.By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVFat Nick Hates Sugar-Free Candy & Tries A "Sus Drink" On "Snack Review"Fat Nick explains why he hates sugar-free candy, why matcha is a hard flavor to pull off, and more on "Snack Review."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On "Snack Review"Lute joins us for another episode of "Snack Review," where he got to taste test a wide variety of bizarre treats.By Alexander Cole
- HNHH TVDomani Reviews Snacks From Around The WorldDomani reviews snacks from around the world, reveals his favorite restaurants, and more on "Snack Review."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMorray Breaks Down The Dad Way Of Grilling In Hilarious New "Snack Review"Morray is back with another episode of "Snack Review," breaking down grilling secrets from the dad manual, his ideal chip flavor, and his most expensive meal. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMorray Might Have The Funniest Episode Of "Snack Review" EverMorray tests out some obscure snacks on the latest episode of "Snack Review."By Alex Zidel
- MusicChildish Major Names The Best Places To Get "Thot Food" In AtlantaChildish Major names his favorite places to get food in Atlanta.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChildish Major Harshly Rates Unorthodox Foods On "Snack Review"Childish Major was a tough customer on the latest episode of "Snack Review."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler Is A Picky Eater: See Why He Hates Mayonnaise & RanchDrakeo The Ruler speaks about why he hates ranch, mayonnaise, and ketchup on the latest episode of "Snack Review."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler Isn't Sure About Soup-Tasting Chips On "Snack Review"The California rapper hilariously taste-tests snacks from around the world and rates which are his most and least favorites.By Erika Marie
- MusicKenny Mason Explains Why He Went Vegan During The PandemicKenny Mason names his favorite vegan restaurants in Atlanta and explains why he went plant-based during the pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKenny Mason Rates The Best Vegan Treats On "Snack Review"Kenny Mason reviews a variety of plant-based treats for the new episode of "Snack Review."By Alex Zidel