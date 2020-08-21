Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On "Snack Review"

On the new episode of Snack Review, Coi Leray comes through to showcase her favorite Jamaican spot and go-to dish.

Though life remains impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn't stopped Coi Leray from doing her part to support local businesses -- all while satisfying her cravings in the process. Today marks the arrival of the latest Snack Review, during which the young artist takes to her favorite Jamaican spot in Bergen County and indulges in her dish of choice. As it happens, that dish is a delicious looking serving of Jamaican curry shrimp, served with rice, beans, cabbage, and extra plantains.

"Question to all the fans," she asks, gearing up to devour the still-steaming plate. "Do you think Ting goes better with Jamaican food, or do you think it's Jamaican cola?" Ultimately, she decides on the former, going with the sparkling grapefruit flavor. As she eats, she reflects on the most money she's ever spent in a restaurant, admitting to driving up quite the massive bill at Tao. "Tao is actually one of my favorite restaurants," she reveals. "You gotta get the Chilean seabass sautees, the chicken sautees, the raw oysters, the fried red snapper -- yellowtail, the miso soup is bussin', lobster fried rice with no kimchi, and wagu. You gotta get the wagu, my god."

Be sure to check out the full episode of Snack Review, and for more Coi Leray, get caught up with what she's all about with this Instagram gallery round up. And for those with eyes perpetually bigger than your stomach, keep watch for new episodes of Snack Review exclusively on HNHH.