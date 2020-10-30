$NOT Drops New Album "Beautiful Havoc" With Features From Denzel Curry, iann dior, & Flo Milli

Florida rapper $NOT has been rolling out his new album little by little, dropping two music videos directed by Cole Bennett and coming through with some infectious singles.

This week, $NOT premiered his new single "Sangria" on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, featuring Denzel Curry.

He's following up with the official arrival of Beautiful Havoc, his biggest release to date.

The album is ambitious, showcasing the rapper's versatility as he can spit, come through with melodies, and more. His charisma shines through on the project, which only contains three features from Flo Milli, iann dior, and the aforementioned Denzel Curry.

There are lo-fi vibes, like on "Demanding", fun records, like with "Like Me", and more. Basically, there's a little something for everybody.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

1. Watch Out (Intro)

2. Revenge

3. "Life"

4. Demanding

5. Who Do I Trust

6. Like Me (feat. iann dior)

7. Toni Braxton

8. 4

9. Sangria (feat. Denzel Curry)

10. Mean (feat. Flo Milli)

11. Havoc

12. Horizon