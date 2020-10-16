$NOT Grabs Flo Milli For "Mean" & Another Cole Bennett-Directed Video

$NOT is finally getting the recognition that he's always deserved, and it's beautiful to witness.

The rapper has been getting looks left and right this year, reaching his highest point with the Cole Bennett-directed music video for "Revenge". He's following up his success by breaking new ground, releasing "Mean" with rising star Flo Milli, unveiling yet another Cole Bennett-directed flick.

The new video is a continuation of the first, marking the first time that Cole has effected a back-to-back video series like this. It picks up where "Revenge" left off as the police arrive at $NOT's home, but he manages to escape and turn from a high-school loner to a high-profile rapper.

Flo Milli makes her appearance for a verse, which is a little on the shorter side. $NOT ends up assisting her with her own situation before the two walk away as though they're Bonnie and Clyde.

Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think of the video. If you're feeling it, stay tuned because $NOT is releasing his new album Beautiful Havoc on October 30.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bro think he in a murder case

He a broke n***a, fuck n***a

I'm a gravedigger

Cut a n***a off with the switchblades

N***a talkin' shit because he bitch-made

Diamonds on my neck and it's lemonade

You can see it through the window, Escalade

'Cause I'm tryna get paid, n***as tryna take my money, no way