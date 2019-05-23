snacks
- HNHH TVBFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UKBFB Da Packman tries out snacks from around the world for the latest episode of "Snack Review."ByAlex Zidel4.2K Views
- HNHH TVDomani Reviews Snacks From Around The WorldDomani reviews snacks from around the world, reveals his favorite restaurants, and more on "Snack Review."ByAlex Zidel4.8K Views
- MusicKanye West Called Out Over $65 Snacks At "DONDA" EventKanye was charging $65 for an assorted snack basket, $35 for kettle corn, and $45 for cookies and brownies.ByAlex Zidel104.4K Views
- MusicChildish Major Harshly Rates Unorthodox Foods On "Snack Review"Childish Major was a tough customer on the latest episode of "Snack Review."ByAlex Zidel3.8K Views
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler Is A Picky Eater: See Why He Hates Mayonnaise & RanchDrakeo The Ruler speaks about why he hates ranch, mayonnaise, and ketchup on the latest episode of "Snack Review."ByAlex Zidel4.6K Views
- HNHH TVGuapdad 4000 Reviews The Best Asian SnacksGuapdad 4000 reviews fruit daifuku, prawn crackers, ube pandesal, and more for "Snack Review."ByAlex Zidel4.0K Views
- HNHH TV$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction$NOT stocks up on his favorite snacks, including Doritos, orange juice, and more, for the latest episode of "Snack Review".ByAlex Zidel4.2K Views
- MusicJucee Froot Introduces The Popsicle Salad On "Quarantine Essentials"On this week's episode of Quarantine Essentials, Jucee Froot breaks down her favorite snacks, including the "Popsicle Salad," Ring-Pop drinks, and more. ByMitch Findlay5.0K Views
- Original ContentDeante' Hitchcock Ranks His Snack Essentials From Chicken To CheetosDeante' Hitchcock comes through with a list of quarantine essentials, from chicken and blueberries to ramen and Cheetos.ByAlex Zidel2.7K Views
- Original ContentChevy Woods' Quarantine Snack Stash Is LitChevy Woods goes through his Quarantine Essentials, which include gin, lots of weed, and the dopest snacks.ByAlex Zidel2.9K Views
- Original ContentTrinidad James Reveals The LeBron James Of Candy On "Snack Review"Trinidad James may be allergic to chocolate but he's got a full appetite for a bunch of other tasty snacks.ByAlex Zidel2.4K Views
- HNHH TVFatBoy SSE Unpacks His Diet & Acts A Fool On "Snack Review"FatBoy SSE acts a fool in the latest episode of "Snack Review," recalling the time he ate ants and detailing his healthy diet.ByAlex Zidel2.0K Views
- Original ContentGnar Reveals Best & Worst Meals Ever On "Snack Review"Gnar visits the local bodega to load up on snacks before giving us a rundown of his pallette.ByAlex Zidel1135 Views
- MusicE-40 & OMB Peezy Have An Accidental Food Fight & Name Their Go-To Drunk Foods On "Snack Review"E-40 and OMB Peezy pick up their favourite snacks at the bodega.ByAlex Zidel8.2K Views
- Music88GLAM Drool Over Ketchup Chips & Detail Disgusting Seafood Experience On "Snack Review"88GLAM raids the bodega for their favourite snacks on the latest episode of "Snack Review."ByAlex Zidel2.0K Views
- HNHH TVKodie Shane Concocts Hybrid Soft Drink Potions On "Snack Review"Kodie Shane, the mad, chicken-loving scientist. ByMitch Findlay1.6K Views
