As everyone stays inside their crib due to social distancing, people are getting really creative with how they're passing time these days. Social media challenges are getting more and more popular. Most recently, the #PushUpChallenge began to infiltrate IG stories as people nominated their friends to do 10 push-ups. In response to the Push-Up challenge, Gillie Da King launched something for the smokers: the Kush Up challenge. Everyone nominated must take 10 tokes off of the blunt without letting out any smoke.

Gillie nominated a slew of stoners such as Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo, T.I., Jim Jones, Lil Durk and more to partake in the challenge. Though a few haven't responded, the game's top smokers did show out. Snoop Dogg and Wiz accepted the challenge with ease while the latter nominated Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, Russ, and Xzibit. Herbo also got in on the challenge but as Gillie would put it, he has "baby lungs."

Jim Jones, though, stepped into the game correcting everyone on the actual rules. Jim laid down a history lesson on the origins of the challenge that he was introduced to by B-Legit in 1997. Described as 10-for-20, Jim Jones challenged everyone to take 10 tokes and hold it in for 20 seconds, later challenging a slew of his friends including Dave East.

Check out the Kush Up Challenge posts below.