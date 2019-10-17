Every time Kanye West reveals a new product from his Yeezy line of sneakers and apparel, the initial online reaction is one of laughter. In a few months time though, everyone will be paying top dollar for these joints though. We see it happen time and time again. At first, the Yeezy 350 Boost was compared to a Nike Roshe Run and, paf, it magically became one of the highest-resold sneakers ever. Then, the Yeezy 700 was previewed in its "Wave Runner" colorway and everyone trolled the fashion designer/recording artist again. Now, the same thing is happening with the "Yeezy Crocs" and his slides. Kim Kardashian offered a quick look at the upcoming selection of slides that her husband will be selling and, unsurprisingly, Snoop Dogg had something to say.

Never one to shut his mouth -- especially when it pertains to Kanye West -- Snoop Dogg chimed in with some roast-worthy comments for both celebrities. Sliding through in The Shade Room's comments box, the Doggfather said that it's a little contradictory that Kardashian has people rocking "jail slippers" even though she's actively working to free men and women from prisons across the country.

"She been getting dudes out of jail now he gon sell jail slippers," wrote Snoop in regards to the questionable style. "None of my bidness."

How are you feeling about the design of the slides? Would you rock them or nah?