Kanye West and Adidas have several highly anticipated sneakers releasing in the coming weeks, ranging from the "Cloud White" and "Citrin" Yeezy Boost 350 V2s to the "Hospital Blue" Yeezy 700 V2, and more fan favorites.

Additionally, 'Ye and the Three Stripes are prepared to launch a plethora of new silhouettes in the new year, including the first-ever Yeezy Basketball sneaker, the Yeezy Boost 350 V3, and the Yeezy Foam Runner. Early images of the latter began circulating on social media last night and the futuristic slip-ons quickly earned the "Yeezy Croc" nickname as fans rushed to twitter to share their opinion.

Naturally, the Yeezy Foam Runners were subject to plenty of jokes, although others noted that the same people who are roasting them now will be pulling out their credit cards when the "Yeezy Crocs" launch in 2020.

Check out some of the reactions to Kanye's latest footwear project in the tweets embedded below.