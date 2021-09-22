The 2021 Emmys have come and gone, but the Primetime sector has once again sparked a debate about inclusion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 44 percent of nominees were People of Color, but that wasn't reflected on the winner's list. Of the 12 major categories including lead and supporting actors, no one of Color took home a trophy, thus prompting the "#EmmysSoWhite" hashtag that mirrored the same one bestowed upon the Oscars years ago.

The simple argument from those who support the Emmys' decision is that the winners deserved their applause, but people like Snoop Dogg weren't impressed to see such low numbers from a group that makes up the global majority.

On Instagram, Uncle Snoop posted an image showing over three dozen Black actors including Giancarlo Esposito, Keke Palmer, Issa Rae, Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Dave Chappelle, and others.

"Then U wonder why I say f*ckall these bullsh*t ass award shows they not for us Emmy these nuts in ya mouth," Snoop wrote in the caption. This follows the Rap icon's complaints about representation in the ownership of sports teams, specifically in the NFL and NBA. Snoop recently lamented that while Black players make up the majority in numbers in the league, that percentage isn't reflected in the boardroom.

Cedric The Entertainer hosted the Emmys and during the show, he said, "The good news is there are a lot of Black people nominated tonight. Like my dawg Anthony Anderson... This is Anthony’s 11th nomination, but tonight he’s up against Michael Douglas and Ted Lasso. So good luck, partner, but I gotta say, looks like it’s still hard out here for a pimp.”

Check out his Instagram post below.

