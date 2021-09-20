The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards went down on Sunday night (September 19) in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer got the hosting duties, which is an amazing nod to the veteran comedian's hard work and longevity. The award show is aiming to uplift spirits during a rather lackluster award season that has been troubled with pandemic regulations.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

In order to get the party started right, The Emmys opened up with a surprise Biz Markie tribute. Helmed by LL Cool J, the tribute also featured rapper and actor Lil Dicky, Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson, and Cedric the Entertainer.

The tribute featured the assembly of talent singing "Just A Friend," Markie's smash hit that has been remade and repurposed on several occasions. Markie passed away at the age of 57 after battling diabetes at the end of his life. The internet praised the Emmy opening, calling it one of the best in recent years. However, there were some critics, as always.

The event should make headlines after all the winners are announced tonight. Did you enjoy this year's Emmys opener, or did something about it seem off?