The Emmys took place last night in person for the first time since the pandemic. While it was a celebrated evening of the most prominent television series that got us through quarantine, it also boasted the most racially diverse list of nominees to date. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about the winners of last night. None of the People of Color that were nominated in the 12 main categories were left empty-handed, prompting social media to rail against the Television Academy for its performative diversity.



The lack of diversity among the winners was quickly noted on social media. 50 Cent chimed in on the conversation with a since-deleted post that included the headline from Variety's article, "No actors of color win at the Emmys." 50 Cent quickly roasted the Emmys and the Television Academy while threatening to hinder their ratings in the future. "Listen the Emmys still has a separate bathroom for colored folks. I'm gonna put The NAACP awards on the air at the same time and fuck up their numbers," he wrote. "No they really should be afraid of me I'm different."

Fif's grievances towards the Emmys have previously been explored in prior years. Despite having such high ratings, Power has yet to secure a single nomination on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, The Emmys secured their highest rating in seven years after hitting an all-time low in 2020.

