The sixth season for Power spells the end of the popular Starz series, and since its inception, the cast and crew have been holding out hope that they would one day take home a coveted Emmy award. So far, the show hasn't been recognized as an Emmy winner, and according to executive producer 50 Cent, it may be because the cast is principally black. No cast member from Power has ever been nominated, even though the show is reportedly premium cable's number two series.

At the "Television Critics Association Tour" Fif was asked why he thinks his hit show can't bring home a golden statue. “I think it’s racial,” he said. “They are just overlooking it. People who are connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people.”



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"[Awards shows] are always late to my projects," 50 Cent added. "I feel like I’ll get a lifetime achievement award instead of an actual award when you are supposed to. This drama features the same content I use [in his music]. I didn’t receive the [Grammy for] Best New Artist after I debuted the largest hip hop album. I’ll just continue to make the numbers so high, they’ll be looking around and say, 'Hey, we f*ckd up again.'"

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that R&B Diva Mary J. Blige is set to star in a Power spin-off. "Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power," executive producer Courtney Kemp said, according to Deadline. "Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters.” Does Power deserve more recognition?